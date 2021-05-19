Dr. Mercola's New Book | The Truth About COVID-19 | Available Today Dr. Mercola's New Book | The Truth About COVID-19 | Available Today

Will There Be a Mass Exodus at CDC as Wuhan Lab Leak Reports Gain Strength?

  • May 19, 2021

CDC’s deputy director Anne Schuchat has announced she is retiring after 33 years with the agency. In a public statement, Schuchat said she is pursuing retirement with hopes that she will have “more time for creative passions.” She is the second high-ranking CDC official to resign in the past week, with senior health expert Nancy Messonnier announcing her departure to join the nonprofit Skoll Foundation. The CDC has come under intense scrutiny recently as it waffled on its...
