‘The Single Deadliest Mass Vaccination in Modern History’

  • May 06, 2021

It’s a simple question but do you know the answer? How many Americans have died after taking the COVID vaccine? If you look at the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Event Reports System (VAERS), 3,362 people died after getting it just between late December 2020 and April 23, 2021 — an average of 30 people every day. So why aren’t you hearing more about that? Why aren’t government officials talking about it? “You’d think you would know more about that than what you do...
