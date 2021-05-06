Dr. Mercola's New Book | The Truth About COVID-19 | Available Today Dr. Mercola's New Book | The Truth About COVID-19 | Available Today

Health Official: Government Is Scrubbing COVID Vaccine Deaths

  • May 06, 2021

Visit the Mercola Video Library

The COVID-19 vaccines are killing “huge numbers” of people and the government is hiding the data, according to Dr. Peter McCullough, a professor in medicine who is the most cited doctor on COVID treatments in the National Library of Medicine. In a video interview, he says the United States government, Gates Foundation and all the world health agencies have made a “commitment to mass vaccination” while sitting on information showing that mass numbers of people are dying...
Read the Full Article for Free!

You can unsubscribe at any time and I guarantee the privacy of your email. View our privacy policy

Subscribe for FREE to the #1 Natural Health Newsletter or Login for Instant Access

Unlock censored health information that Google doesn't want you to read

Keep your privacy secure — we are one of the few websites that have banned all Google and Facebook scripts to help stop their surveillance capitalism

Get access to all of Dr. Mercola's health articles, E-books and special reports