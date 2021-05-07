Dr. Mercola's New Book | The Truth About COVID-19 | Available Today Dr. Mercola's New Book | The Truth About COVID-19 | Available Today

Ultraprocessed Fake Meat Product Launched in Schools

  • May 07, 2021

The road to making it impossible for children to have access to fresh, nutritious, whole foods at school has been launched with the help of the USDA’s food and nutrition service, which just issued Child Nutrition Labels to plant-based “meats” so they can be included as part of the federal school lunch program. Fake-meat producer Impossible Foods is the company that managed to get a foot in the door for its ultraprocessed products with pilot projects in California, Washington...
