Why Women Have More COVID Vaccine Side Effects Than Men

  • May 09, 2021

Women are more likely than men to report COVID-19 vaccine side effects and to have severe reactions to the vaccines, according to recent data. A Norway study shows most vaccine side effects (80%) were reported by women, even though just over 60% of those women had been vaccinated. In the U.S., CDC data mirrors Norway’s statistics.  Researchers say biological differences, such as hormones and an extra X chromosome in females, may play a part. Women have stronger antibody responses...
