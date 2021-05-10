Dr. Mercola's New Book | The Truth About COVID-19 | Available Today Dr. Mercola's New Book | The Truth About COVID-19 | Available Today

Prominent Toxicologist Tells CDC to Stop COVID Vaccination Program

  • May 10, 2021

A prominent toxicologist and molecular biologist who works with M.D. Anderson Cancer Center-Houston says the current COVID-19 campaign is a “massive clinical trial” using the general population as subjects, and is calling for the end of the COVID vaccine program. Janci Chunn Lindsay has “extensive experience in analyzing the molecular profile of pharmacologic responses,” according to investigative journalist Jennifer Margulis. Lindsay was cut off by moderators at the...
Read the Full Article for Free!

You can unsubscribe at any time and I guarantee the privacy of your email. View our privacy policy

Subscribe for FREE to the #1 Natural Health Newsletter or Login for Instant Access

Unlock censored health information that Google doesn't want you to read

Keep your privacy secure — we are one of the few websites that have banned all Google and Facebook scripts to help stop their surveillance capitalism

Get access to all of Dr. Mercola's health articles, E-books and special reports