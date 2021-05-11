Dr. Mercola's New Book | The Truth About COVID-19 | Available Today Dr. Mercola's New Book | The Truth About COVID-19 | Available Today

‘A Huge Exaggeration’ — Epidemiologists Accuse CDC of Not Telling the Truth on COVID Risks

  • May 11, 2021

In a breaking news report that The New York Times is calling “a special edition on a misleading CDC statistic,” multiple epidemiologists are accusing the CDC of hugely exaggerating the risk of catching COVID outdoors. CDC officials have been trumpeting masks as the only way to stop the spread of COVID outside, which the CDC says is occurring at the rate of 10% of cases. But, “in truth, the share of transmission that has occurred outdoors seems to be below 1 percent and may be...
Read the Full Article for Free!

You can unsubscribe at any time and I guarantee the privacy of your email. View our privacy policy

Subscribe for FREE to the #1 Natural Health Newsletter or Login for Instant Access

Unlock censored health information that Google doesn't want you to read

Keep your privacy secure — we are one of the few websites that have banned all Google and Facebook scripts to help stop their surveillance capitalism

Get access to all of Dr. Mercola's health articles, E-books and special reports