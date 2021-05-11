Dr. Mercola's New Book | The Truth About COVID-19 | Available Today Dr. Mercola's New Book | The Truth About COVID-19 | Available Today

UK to Make Vaccine Passports ‘Live’ Next Week

  • May 11, 2021

Vaccine passports will be a reality beginning Monday, May 17, 2021, in the U.K. The passports will work with a smartphone app; for those who don’t have a smartphone, a paper confirmation can be requested. The passports coincide with when the ban on foreign travel is lifted. Once it’s fully instituted, the app will serve several purposes beyond a passport. The National Health Service’s technology department has been working on “tweaking the app so that vaccine data is...
Read the Full Article for Free!

You can unsubscribe at any time and I guarantee the privacy of your email. View our privacy policy

Subscribe for FREE to the #1 Natural Health Newsletter or Login for Instant Access

Unlock censored health information that Google doesn't want you to read

Keep your privacy secure — we are one of the few websites that have banned all Google and Facebook scripts to help stop their surveillance capitalism

Get access to all of Dr. Mercola's health articles, E-books and special reports