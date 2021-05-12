Dr. Mercola's New Book | The Truth About COVID-19 | Available Today Dr. Mercola's New Book | The Truth About COVID-19 | Available Today

Did You Know That Anyone Who Opposes Mandatory Vaccines Is an ‘Anti-Vaxxer’?

  • May 12, 2021

The world appears to be living out of the book, “1984,” as modern-age Thought Police and Ministry of Truth overseers make ongoing changes to the meanings of words having to do with either COVID or vaccines. A few weeks ago it was the definition of vaccine that changed, when Merriam-Webster in lockstep with the CDC’s updating of its “vaccines” pages altered the meaning to include messenger RNA (mRNA) or a fragment of a virus spike protein. The thing is, while the...
Read the Full Article for Free!

You can unsubscribe at any time and I guarantee the privacy of your email. View our privacy policy

Subscribe for FREE to the #1 Natural Health Newsletter or Login for Instant Access

Unlock censored health information that Google doesn't want you to read

Keep your privacy secure — we are one of the few websites that have banned all Google and Facebook scripts to help stop their surveillance capitalism

Get access to all of Dr. Mercola's health articles, E-books and special reports