Dr. Mercola's New Book | The Truth About COVID-19 | Available Today Dr. Mercola's New Book | The Truth About COVID-19 | Available Today

Legend Rock Star: ‘I Should Never Have Gone Near the Needle’

  • May 18, 2021

Rock legend Eric Clapton didn’t hold anything back after he suffered severe adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine. Posting his experience on social media, he said his reactions were so disastrous that at one point he feared he never would play again. As reported by The Vaccine Reaction, Clapton said some of his side effects included his hands and feet feeling like they were “frozen, numb or burning and pretty much useless” for two weeks. He also admitted that he...
Read the Full Article for Free!

You can unsubscribe at any time and I guarantee the privacy of your email. View our privacy policy

Subscribe for FREE to the #1 Natural Health Newsletter or Login for Instant Access

Unlock censored health information that Google doesn't want you to read

Keep your privacy secure — we are one of the few websites that have banned all Google and Facebook scripts to help stop their surveillance capitalism

Get access to all of Dr. Mercola's health articles, E-books and special reports