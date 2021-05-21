Dr. Mercola's New Book | The Truth About COVID-19 | Available Today Dr. Mercola's New Book | The Truth About COVID-19 | Available Today

Could Increased Cases of ADHD Be a COVID Side Effect in Children?

  • May 21, 2021

Could the biological co-effects of COVID-19 result in more children producing ADHD symptoms? James Swanson, professor of pediatrics at the University of California, thinks so. Using the 1918 flu pandemic as a reference, Swanson estimated that COVID-19 would produce 5 million individuals with new-onset symptoms related to ADHD. "I think that severe COVID-19 will probably be related to severe residual sequelae, and that mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 may be associated with less severe...
