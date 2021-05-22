Dr. Mercola's New Book | The Truth About COVID-19 | Available Today Dr. Mercola's New Book | The Truth About COVID-19 | Available Today

Organic Meat Is Your Best Bet for Avoiding Drug-Resistant Bacteria

  • May 22, 2021

USDA certified organic meats were found to be less likely to be contaminated with multidrug-resistant organisms, according to Johns Hopkins researchers. Foodborne illness caused by meat and produce contaminated with multidrug-resistant bacteria — including Salmonella, Campylobacter, Enterococcus and E. coli — sicken tens of millions of Americans every year. Researchers found that organic-certified meats were 56% less likely to be contaminated with multidrug-resistant...
Read the Full Article for Free!

You can unsubscribe at any time and I guarantee the privacy of your email. View our privacy policy

Subscribe for FREE to the #1 Natural Health Newsletter or Login for Instant Access

Unlock censored health information that Google doesn't want you to read

Keep your privacy secure — we are one of the few websites that have banned all Google and Facebook scripts to help stop their surveillance capitalism

Get access to all of Dr. Mercola's health articles, E-books and special reports