Dr. Mercola's New Book | The Truth About COVID-19 | Available Today Dr. Mercola's New Book | The Truth About COVID-19 | Available Today

CDC Discovers More Blood Clotting Issues With COVID Vaccine

  • May 23, 2021

As reported by Reuters and Medscape, the CDC has documented more cases of potentially life-threatening blood clotting — called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome or TTS — among people who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The agency has now identified 28 cases of TTS among the more than 8.7 million people who received the J&J vaccine. So far, three of the 28 have died. The update supersedes the agency’s April 25 report of 17 cases of clotting...
